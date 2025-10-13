Bengaluru: Student Dies After Falling From School Building

Bengaluru: A 12th standard student, Aaryan Moses Vyas of Clarence High School, Richards Town of Bengaluru city reportedly fell from the second floor of the building during school assembly on Monday, leading to his death. He was studying Science.



The student was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and later shifted to a multi-speciality hospital for advanced medical attention. He later died at the hospital after he failed to respond to the treatment. Police investigation in the case is currently underway. The school management declared a holiday on Tuesday.



The school management asked parents who feel their children may need additional support are encouraged to reach out to the school counsellor.