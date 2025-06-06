Stampede: RCB Market Head, Event Organiser Held

Two days after the stampede that occurred during the Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) victory celebrations at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, the police arrested Nikhil Sosale, the marketing head of RCB, and Sunil Mathew of event management company DNA at the Kempegowda International Airport. Two more people were also taken into custody on allegations of involvement in the case, the police said.

The arrests were done after the police booked RCB, event management company DNA and also Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) administration and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asked the police to arrest the representatives. Police said that the KSCA officials have been absconding since Thursday night.

It may also be noted that the arrests come moments after senior IPS officer Seemant Kumar Singh assumed charge as the new Commissioner of Bengaluru City police, replacing B. Dayananda, who was suspended over the stampede.

Along with Dayananda, the government also suspended Additional Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash, DCP (Central) Shekhar HT, ACP C Balakrishna and Cubbon Park Police Inspector Girish AK for lapses that led to the stampede.