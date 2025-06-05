Bengaluru Stampede: RCB Announces Rs 10 Lakh Financial Aid For Kin of Deceased

Royal Challengers Bengaluru had on Thursday announced a financial support of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of deceased persons in the Bengaluru stampede.

In a statement on X, RCB said, "The unfortunate incident in Bengaluru yesterday has caused a lot of anguish and pain to the RCB family."

"As a mark of respect and a gesture of solidarity, RCB has announced a financial support of INR 10 lakh to each of the eleven families of the deceased," the franchise's Thursday afternoon post read.

"In addition, a fund called RCB Cares is also being created to support fans injured in this tragic incident," it added.



"Our fans will always remain at the heart of everything that we do. We remain united in grief."

𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁: 𝗥𝗼𝘆𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗮𝗹𝘂𝗿𝘂



A tragedy struck on Wednesday when a stampede occurred outside Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy stadium as a huge crowd of nearly 3 lakh people had gathered to witness the victory celebration of RCB for their maiden win of the Indian Premier League.

