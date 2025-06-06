 Top
Bengaluru Stampede: Karnataka HC Restraints Police From Taking Coercive Action On KSCA Officials

Karnataka
PTI
6 Jun 2025 5:39 PM IST

KSCA President Raghuram Bhat, Secretary A Shankar, and Treasurer E S Jayaram approached the court seeking to quash the FIR filed against them

Thousands gather outside the Vidhana Soudha to celebrate the Royal Challengers Bengaluru winning the Indian Premier League (IPL), in Bengaluru on June 4, 2025. (Photo by AFP)
Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Friday, in an interim order, directed the state police not to take any coercive action against the office bearers of KSCA in connection with the stampede outside the Chinnaswamy stadium here which claimed lives of 11 people, until further orders.
The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) President Raghuram Bhat, Secretary A Shankar, and Treasurer E S Jayaram approached the court seeking to quash the FIR filed against them.
Justice S R Krishna Kumar, who heard the case, granted the interim relief to the KSCA officials.
The hearing was adjourned to June 16.
Senior advocates Ashok Haranahalli and Shyam Sundar appeared for the petitioners, while Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty represented the state.
The court, which was also hearing a separate petition filed by Nikhil Sosale, Marketing Head of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, adjourned the case to June 9.
( Source : PTI )
PTI
