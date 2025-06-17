Bengaluru Stampede Case: Karnataka HC Restrains Coercive Action Against RCB, DNA

Bengaluru: While hearing the stampede case, the High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday directed the police officials from arresting or initiating coercive action against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) representatives or the DNA Entertainment Networks, an event management company over the stampede incident at the Chinnaswamy which claimed 11 lives and left about 50 persons injured.

The stampede incident took place on June 4 when huge crowds gathered around the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru city to enter the Stadium to witness felicitation of RCB players over their victory in the final of Indian Premier League (IPL)-2025 on June 3.

However, the High Court asked RCB and DNA representatives, both of them petitioners, to cooperate with the investigation taken-up by sleuths of the Criminal Investigation Department on the order of the State Government. The High Court posted the next hearing in the case to July 8.

It may be recalled here the High Court of Karnataka granted bail to Nikhil Sosale, marketing head of RCB and 3 entertainment executives attached to DNA Entertainment Networks, an event management company which include its vice-president Sunil Matthew, manager Kiran Kumar and Shamant Mavinakere were granted interim bail on June 12.

CID sleuths arrested Nikhil Sosale and 3 others in connection with the stampede after cases against them were registered at Cubbon Park police station before the case was handed over to them. However, Nikhil challenged the arrests.