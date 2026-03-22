Bengaluru South RTO To Decide On Ownership Of Luxury Car Involved In Drift Stunt On Road In Bengaluru, Car Seized

BENGALURU: The top end luxury car (Lamborghini bearing KA05 NR0009) involved in a drift stunt on road at cricketer Anil Kumble circle attached to Mahatma Gandhi Road of Bengaluru city has been seized by Cubbon Park Traffic police on Saturday at the residence of Ricky Rai, son of late underworld don Muthappa Rai.

A First Information Report (FIR) against the use of the car for the stunt on the road in the early hours of Saturday between 2 am to 3 am and faces charges over rash and negligent driving.

The high-end car in the news was recorded doing donuts stunt at the circle for a brief time on Saturday early hours in between 2 am to 3 am. After the donuts, the car driver sped with the vehicle before the stunt was shot on a mobile phone by a passer-by who was present at the spot when the car was engaged in doing the stunt.

Police told Deccan Chronicle the car was seized from the residence of Ricky Rai at his residence in Sadashivanagar of Bengaluru city while the ownership of the car is yet to be decided. Regional Transport Authority officials have to decide on the owner of the car involved since Ricky Rai purchased it and applied for transfer of documents such as Registration Certificate (RC) to his name.

Officials attached to Bengaluru South on Sunday said the vehicle was initially registered in Delhi and it was transferred to Bengaluru South after obtaining No Objection Certificate (NOC) from a Delhi RTA before it was re-registered here in Bengaluru South RTO.

The official source refused to speak further on the ownership of the vehicle reportedly involved in the stunt and the source stated “We have furnished details sought by the police.” Adding, the source said “It was a holiday on Saturday and Sunday and more details on the vehicle available at the office will be given to the police.”