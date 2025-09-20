Bengaluru South Residents Allege Mla Made Them Wait for 3.5 Hours but Did Not Turn Up to Hear Their Problems

Bengaluru: Residents of Hosa Road and Jail Road in Bengaluru South gathered near Kempegowda statue on Saturday after they were informed to assemble by persons close to Bengaluru South MLA M. Krishnappa, to hear their woes on civic issues. While, the residents waited for the MLA for about 3.5 hours and the wait for the MLA went in vain. M. Krishnappa belongs to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

As many as 50 persons waited for the MLA for a long time but there was no sign of the MLA reaching the spot to meet residents. Apart from 50 persons assembled at the Kempegowda statue, about 350 residents joined online to extend support to the fellow residents.

Irked by the attitude of the MLA, residents now plan to mobilise about 500 residents to directly meet the MLA at his residence and bring to his notice on problems civic issues faced by them.

However, the residents urged its MLA M. Krishnappa on Saturday “the usual pothole filling alone is not enough but a new road be laid from Choodasandra Circle to Hosa Road” to ease vehicular movement and cut down on travel time of residents.

Apart from demanding better roads for them, they also drew the attention of the MLA to their long-pending demand of addressing “low mobile connectivity in the region owing to installation of “jammers” at Bengaluru Central Prison.

The residents told the MLA in a memorandum that many residents of the region faced issues of low mobile connectivity and wanted the MLA to discuss the matter with Prison officials for a timely resolution to their problem.

As far as the civic amenities are concerned, the residents in a memorandum to the MLA, drew the attention of MLA stating the condition of roads in Hosa Road and Jail Road has made driving unmotorable resulting in accidents and frequent traffic snarls. To address the problem, they demanded a new road from Choodasandra Circle to Hosa Road.

It was also brought to the notice of the MLA over traffic congestion mainly at Naganathapura junction, Mahaveer Ranches, Rayasandra Circle and Choodasandra Circle and asked the MLA to take-up the matter with officials concerned to find long lasting solution to the problem.

Residents Karthik, Sreeju, Jayasuryan, Baskaran, Mahesh Reddy, Sanjay, Shrimivas among others signed the memorandum.