Bengaluru Roads to be Pothole-Free by Oct 31: DK Shivakumar

CM sets deadline, allocates Rs 750 crore to tackle city’s pothole menace; strict action warned against officials for lapses
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the Chief Minister has set a strict deadline for officials to repair all Bengaluru roads by October 31 and has promised an additional ₹750 crore grant to tackle the city's pothole problem.