Bengaluru Roads to be Pothole-Free by Oct 31: DK Shivakumar

"The Chief Minister and I have held a meeting of GBA officials regarding the pothole problem in Bengaluru. With the cooperation of our officials, police and the public, we have identified 10,000 potholes in the city. I have warned the officials that strict action will be taken if these are not repaired," he said.

"I have instructed the police officials to list the potholes and provide information, and if the public brings them to the attention of the officials, they will be closed as soon as possible. The CM has directed to formulate a separate plan after the end of the current monsoon season," he said.

Shivakumar further acknowledged the impact of recent rains on road conditions, saying, "The pothole problem has increased due to increased rainfall. There are potholes in all cities of the country. But only Bangalore is making news. The media is being controlled in other places. The media has been given more freedom in our state, and this problem is being widely publicized," he said.

Meanwhile, on Saturday Shivakumar has reiterated his commitment to his home district, Ramanagara, by saying that 'he was born here, he would live here and die here'.Speaking at an event organised in the district on Friday to celebrate the birth anniversary of Devaraj Urs, Shivakumar said, "I am born in this soil, I will live here and die here. I have nothing to take from this district as I belong here. My only priority is to empower my people here."