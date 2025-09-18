Bengaluru Roads Getting Attention Now, Says D.K. Shivakumar

Bengaluru:Noting that a Bengaluru-based logistics company Blackbuck planning to move out of its Bellandur office on Outer Ring Road (ORR) citing pothole-ridden roads and subsequently the Bengaluru company getting invite from Andhra Pradesh, Bengaluru incharge and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday stated Bengaluru roads are now getting the attention they need.

Shivakumar said repair works of pothole-ridden roads are underway and funds needed for the repair works have been allocated and assured the motorists “We are committed to providing our people with safer and smooth travel.” The Bengaluru incharge minister said contractors have started the work and for them strict directions have been given with deadlines.

The Blackbuck’s Rajesh Yabaji announced “We have decided to move out” and cited “It’s now very-very hard to continue here.”

The reasons given by Rakesh Yabaji was roads are full of potholes and dust. Besides, there has been lowest intent to get them rectified and he stated he lost hope of anything changing in the next 5 years. Owing to potholes and dust, Yabaji stated his colleagues commuting time increased upto 1.5 hours one way.

Quick to draw the Bengaluru logistics company to his State, Andhra Pradesh, Minister of Information Technology Nara Lokesh told Rajesh Kabaji over his post on a social networking site, “Can I interest you in relocating your company to Vizag?”

Adding, Nara Lokesh said, “We are rated among top 5 cleanest cities in India, are building best-in-class infrastructure and have been rated the safest city for women.” The Andhra Minister wanted Rajesh Yabaji to send him a Direct Message (DM).