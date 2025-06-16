Bengaluru Rapido Driver Slaps Woman Passenger For Objecting To Rash Driving

A Rapido bike taxi driver allegedly assaulted a woman passenger in Bengaluru's Jayanagar after she objected to his rash driving, police said on Monday. The incident, which occurred three days ago, gained widespread attention after a video of the assault went viral on social media on Monday.

Bengaluru @rapidobikeapp bike rider slaps customer as she allegedly questions him over rash driving and jumping signal

Lady falls to the ground after Rapido rider slaps her hard pic.twitter.com/eM4aec1NzW — nikesh singh (@nikeshs86) June 16, 2025

According to police, the woman confronted the driver over his dangerous riding near a footwear showroom, leading to a heated argument that quickly escalated. In the video, reportedly shot by a bystander, the driver can be seen slapping the woman with such force that she falls to the ground. Several onlookers can be seen in the footage, but none intervened to stop the assault.

Police sources said the woman was initially reluctant to approach authorities but later agreed to file a formal complaint after being persuaded. The identity of the accused driver has been established, and an investigation is underway to trace and apprehend him. The video’s circulation has sparked widespread outrage on social media, with many users demanding strict action against the driver and expressing concern over the safety of women passengers using app-based ride services.



