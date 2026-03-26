Bengaluru: Professor And Medical Student Spar Over Love Proposal In Classroom

BENGALURU: A Professor and a final student of MBBS soar over love proposal which led to attack on the former by the girl and also from a group of students at the Siddhartha Medical College near Bengaluru on Wednesday while video clips of the incident went widely circulated in social media on Thursday.

Nelamangala Rural police have registered a case and sources told Deccan Chronicle the Professor identified as Abdul, a resident of Nelamangala town would be arrested. The Medical College belongs to the family of Minister of Home Dr G. Parameshwar.

The Professor in a video clip at the classroom acknowledged a love proposal from a student in the classroom in a video clip after he claimed the girl initially proposed to him. However, acknowledgement of the love proposal was countered by a female student in the classroom.

The Professor Abdul looked at the girl seated in the classroom with full attendance and stated “I could not resist the love proposal.” The Professor told the girl “Didn’t you propose to me?” The girl turned to the Professor “Excuse” and questioned him "When did I propose to you?”

The Professor claimed the reported proposal from the girl has been caught on a surveillance camera and the girl demanded the Professor to come out with the video clip reportedly containing a love proposal made.

The Professor exited from the classroom only to get caught by a group of students who launched assault on him. The video showed the girl hitting the Assistant Professor with her footwear. Somehow Abdul managed to escape from further assault on him.