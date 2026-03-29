Bengaluru Prison Wardens Suspended After Inmates Flaunt Smuggled Phones To Watch IPL

Bengaluru: 3 Prison inmates lodged at Central Prison, Bengaluru brace themselves to watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) playing their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by making smart mobile phones inside their barrack on the eve of the match that is on Friday and the inmates record their preparations made to watch the match before it went widely circulated on social media on Sunday.

The video clip of prison inmates getting ready to watch the match on their smart mobile phones led to suspension of three wardens of Bengaluru Central Prison, Shivanand Karalabatti, Niranjan A. Kamat and Hanumanthappa Hadapad, on charge of nexus with the inmates.

In the video, prison inmates are identified as Darshan, Abhi and Andrews. One of them stated “Here, we get all items for money.” The inmates were heard cheering “Ee Sala Cup Namde” (2026 season trophy is ours). The smart phones to them were supplied to them by an IPS, while another stated “This phone was supplied by Alok Kumar, DG Prisons.”

Sources stated preliminary investigations pointed the trio hatched a conspiracy to defame DG Prisons Alok Kumar, who, after taking charge, had tightened security arrangements in Prisons across the State and initiated measures to stop mobile phones, among other items sneaking into Prisons. The inmates reportedly admitted to their plan to tarnish the image of Alok Kumar intentionally.