Bengaluru Police Warn Against Sharing Unverified Social Media Posts

BENGALURU: Bengaluru police have registered 37 cases and arrested 18 individuals for posting content on social media platforms that allegedly spread communal hatred, false information, defamatory remarks, or other provocative material likely to disturb public harmony.

According to a press release issued by the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, 41 social media accounts and 19 objectionable posts shared by the accused have been taken down from various platforms.

The city’s Social Media Monitoring Cells—operating out of all police stations—are actively tracking online content that may incite tension or spread misinformation. During routine surveillance, officers identified several such posts, which led to the legal action.

The police have urged the public not to endorse, support, or share any unverified or inflammatory content online. Citizens are advised to verify the authenticity of any information before forwarding or commenting on it.

"Strict legal action will be taken against individuals who violate the law by spreading false or provocative information," the release stated.