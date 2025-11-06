Bengaluru Police Uncover Love-Angle Behind Multi-State School Bomb Threats

The Bengaluru Police have arrested a 30-year-old woman, Rene Joshilda, for allegedly orchestrating a series of hoax bomb threats to schools across several Indian states, including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Gujarat. Investigators revealed that the motive behind the panic-inducing emails was a “love angle” — an attempt to frame a male colleague who had rejected her advances.

Joshilda, a software engineer working in a Bengaluru-based firm, reportedly used multiple fake email IDs, VPNs, and foreign IP addresses to send threatening messages to dozens of schools last week, triggering evacuations and police searches. The hoax caused widespread panic among parents and school authorities, forcing law enforcement across states to conduct large-scale security sweeps.

According to police, Joshilda’s emails were designed to implicate her colleague by including his name and contact details, making it appear as though he was responsible for the threats. Cyber experts traced the messages back to her after analyzing digital footprints and inconsistencies in the sender’s online behavior.

A senior officer from the Bengaluru Police cybercrime unit said, “The accused was highly skilled with technology and used VPNs to mask her location. However, our forensic team identified her digital trail, leading to her arrest.”

Joshilda was taken into custody on Monday and booked under sections related to criminal intimidation, forgery, and misuse of cyber communication tools. The police are also examining whether she had any accomplices or if similar threats had been issued earlier.

Authorities described the hoax as a “calculated act of revenge” that misused technology and diverted critical emergency response resources. The investigation continues, with coordination between Bengaluru Police and cybercrime units in other affected states.