Bengaluru Minor’s Marriage Averted In Anantapur, CWC Takes The Lead Role

BENGALURU: In a coordinated operation by Child Welfare Committee, Karnataka Childline Anantapur and police officials averted a marriage of a 17-year-old girl, a resident of Yelahanka of Bengaluru, arranged in Anantapur of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh on September 25. The rescued minor girl is with her mother in Yelahanka.

The groom Ramki Babu (29), a resident of Navodaya Colony in Anantapur, of Andhra Pradesh and his family members face action over arranging marriage with a minor girl.

Chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee Nagaratna was alerted about a marriage ceremony of a 17-year-old girl by her family members against her wishes. The girl is a resident of Yelahanka near railway station of Bengaluru. Acting on the clue, CWC Chairperson swung into action and gathered details about the girl.

The minor girl’s marks card of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) was verified to ascertain her age. After making sure the girl is a minor, CWC gathered details of the marriage invitation card to locate the venue of the marriage.

With the help of Yelahanka police, CWC members along with Child Welfare Committee, District Child Welfare Committee, Bengaluru North, Yelahanka police, Childline Anantapur and Anantapur police reached the venue of the marriage in Ananthapuram and the timely intervention by the team averted a minor’s marriage. The marriage was to be conducted on September 25 between 10 am to 11 am at a function hall in Bhairava Nagar of Anantapur.

CWC Chairperson Nagarathna speaking to Deccan Chronicle on Wednesday stated “An invitation card of the marriage helped us to trace the exact location of the venue and the team reached the spot on time to avert a minor’ marriage.”

Nagarathna attributed “It to a coordinated effort involving the Child Welfare Committee, District Child Welfare Committee, Bengaluru North, Yelahanka police, Childline Anantapur and Anantapur police.”

A Minor Married Off In Bengaluru? Police investigate

BENGALURU: A 16-year-old girl is alleged to have married off at a masjid in Anepalya of Bengaluru city on September 26 while the jurisdictional police Ashok Nagar a couple of days later.

The girl is said to have yielded to the pressure exerted on her by her parents. However, the girl’s parents’ refuted the allegations of them conducting their daughter’s marriage ‘Nikah’ (marriage) and termed the function as ‘Seegha,’ a declaration for marriage.

Ashok Nagar police have registered and investigations are on. Not much details were available immediately.