Bengaluru metro to extend services on IPL match days

Bengaluru: In view of the IPL T-20 cricket matches to be held here, Bengaluru Metro on Tuesday announced that it will extend the timing of departure of its last trains from all four terminal stations to 12:30 am on match days.



The matches are scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on 2nd, 10th, 18th and 24th of this month and 3rd, 13th and 17th of May.

"BMRCL (Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited) is extending its train services up to 12.30 am departing from all its four terminal metro stations viz Whitefield (Kadugodi), Challaghatta, Silk Institute and Madavara," a statement said.

"The last train from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station Majestic towards all four directions will leave at 1.15 am," the statement added.