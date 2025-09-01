Bengaluru: Man Sets Woman Ablaze After Spurned Affair

BENGALURU: A 52-year-old Vittal, upset over his lover 26-year-old Vanajakshi avoiding him and moving around with another person, allegedly doused her in petrol before setting her on fire with his lighter near a traffic signal at Honnadevanahalli under Hulimavu police station of Bengaluru city on Saturday at around 1 pm.

The woman on fire was rescued by a person passing on the road at that time and rushed to her help. He, assisted by fellow passersby, tried to contain the fire before shifting her to a hospital where she died battling for her life. It is said Vanajakshi sustained 60 percent burns leading to her death.

Police arrested Vittal, a cab driver who was in a live-in relationship with Vanajaskhi, a widow. Vittal had separated from his second wife and four years back, he came into contact with Vanajakshi. Vittal and Vanajakshi belong to Nekal near Malenellasandra of Anekal taluk in Bengaluru Rural district.

A harmonious relationship between Vittal and Vanajaskhi turned sour in recent months owing to Vittal's addiction to alcohol. Fed-up Vanajaskhi is said to have distanced herself from Vittal which enraged him. Meanwhile, Vanajakshi came close to another person and both were seen roaming around.

On Saturday, Vittal came across Vanajakshi with another person identified as Mariyappa moving in a car towards Basavanapura from Bannerghatta. Vittal stalked the vehicle on which Vanajakshi was moving and intercepted the car near Honnadevanahalli before setting Vanajakshi on fire dousing her in petrol which he carried with him.

Vittal also splashed petrol on Mariyappa but he escaped. Vanajakshi too tried to escape from Vittal but the accused chased her and poured more petrol on her and set her on fire. Police arrested accused Vittal and booked him under murder case and others.