Bengaluru Man Murdered by Wife, Mother-in-Law Over Affairs

A 37-year-old real estate businessman was allegedly murdered by his wife and mother-in-law over his suspected extramarital affairs and illegal business dealings, police said on Monday. The crime came to light when his body was discovered in an abandoned car on March 22.

The deceased, identified as Loknath Singh, was found in a secluded area of Chikkabanavara by locals who alerted the police. Following an investigation, authorities arrested his wife and mother-in-law for the murder.

According to police, the accused spiked Loknath’s food with sleeping pills before driving him to an isolated spot, where they slit his throat with a knife and fled.

“We received a distress call on 112 at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. After investigation, we arrested his wife and mother-in-law. Further probe is underway,” North Bangalore Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Saidul Adavath said.

Loknath had been in a relationship with the woman for two years before they registered their marriage in Kunigal in December. His family opposed the relationship due to an age gap, and neither side was initially aware of the marriage. However, tensions escalated after his in-laws discovered the union two weeks ago.

The couple’s relationship deteriorated after Loknath allegedly engaged in extramarital affairs and illegal business dealings. Frequent arguments led them to consider divorce, but the situation worsened when Loknath reportedly threatened his in-laws. This prompted his wife and mother-in-law to conspire to kill him, police said.

Both accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigation is ongoing.