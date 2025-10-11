Bengaluru: Man Burnt, Woman Suffocated to Death in Lodge Room

Bengaluru: A charred body of a male was discovered by police at a lodge under Yelahanka New Town police on Thursday while a body of a woman was traced in a bathroom of the lodge. The woman is said to have died owing to suffocation since she locked herself in the bathroom of the room.





The deceased have been identified as Ramesh (27) a native of Gadag while the woman is identified as Kavya (25) belonging to Bagalkot. The woman worked at a spa as a house-keeping assistant.

Police are yet to ascertain the relationship between the two. Police said Ramesh was unmarried while the woman was married and had 3 children. Her husband stayed in their native place Bagalkot and the woman shifted to Bengaluru to work as house-keeping assistant at a spa.

At around 5.30 pm on Thursday, police were alerted to a fire in a lodge and a woman trapped in a room of the lodge. Police and fire and emergency personnel reached the spot and swung into action. The fire was noticed in the fourth flood of the lodge.

The rescue personnel came across a charred body and established his identity as Ramesh and later discovered the body of a woman identified as Kavya. It is suspected that an argument might have occurred between Ramesh and Kavya in the lodge room which led to Ramesh self-immolating by dousing in petrol which he said to have carried with him.

It is suspected the woman might have locked herself in the bathroom to escape petrol splashed on her by Ramesh.

Police investigations have revealed that a person known to Kavya entered the room in which Kavya stayed. After he left the lodge, Ramesh entered the lodge and a fire incident took place. A case has been registered and investigations are on.

Mother Hangs Her Kids First, She Hangs Later in Bengaluru

In a horrific incident in Bengaluru under Bagalagunte police station, a mother alleged committed suicide by hanging. She first hung her two kids at her house in Bhuvaneshwari Nagar of Bagalagunte. The incident came to light on Friday after the deceased sister visited the house.

Police identified the deceased as Vijayalakshmi and her children identified as Brinda (4) and Bhuvan about a year old. It is suspected Vijayalakshmi hanged her children first and later hanged herself.





The reason for the housewife taking the extreme step to end her life is sad to over her husband Ramesh constant pressure mounted on her for divorce. It is suspected that Ramesh allegedly married another woman and wanted Vijayalakshmi to divorce him which led to frequent arguments between the couple.

Suspicion is that fed-up over constant pressure from her husband, Vijayalakshmi is alleged to have taken the drastic step to end her life along with her two kids on Thursday evening.



Vijayalaskhmi and Ramesh, belong to Maski in Raichur district, were married about 5 years and moved to Bengaluru to make a living 3 years back. Ramesh worked at a shopping mall in Bengaluru city and stayed at a rented house in Bhuvaneshwari Nagar. Meanwhile police have taken Ramesh into their custody.