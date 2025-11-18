Bengaluru Man Arrested for Threat Mail to Blast Metro

BENGALURU: A person identified as Rajiv, 62, a diploma holder, was arrested by Bengaluru police over his alleged threat mail to blast Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). The threat mail was sent to BMRCL official mail address by the accused.

Based on a complaint from BMRCL officials, Bengaluru police registered a case and began their investigation which led to the arrest of accused Rajiv, a resident of Belthur in Bengaluru city.

Police investigations revealed accused Rajiv is a mentally unstable and undergoing treatment at National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru for the past 5 years.

A divorcee, Rajiv lived alone in a rented room. He was supported by his friends, family members and relatives for everyday essentials and livelihood. The accused was produced before the Court.