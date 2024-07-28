Top
Bengaluru: Kuvempu Circle underpass swamped with metal nails

Bengaluru: Kuvempu Circle underpass swamped with metal nails
A woman cop cleans the Kuvempu Circle underpass swamped with metal nails following complaints from motorists. — X.com

Bengaluru: Bengaluru cops cleaned up the Kuvempu Circle underpass in Jalahalli police station limits swamped with metal nails.

The drive was taken up following complaints of back to back punctures at the spot. Catching brushes, the police cleaned the road and gathered them on the footpath.

Meanwhile, netizens commented that it could be the handiwork of a puncture wala near the place, as his business was down.

Police are investigating about the culprits who resorted to the act and also the motive behind it.

