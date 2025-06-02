Bengaluru: Kohli-Owned Pub Booked for Smoking Zone Violation

Bengaluru: Cricketer Virat Kohli-owned One 8 Commune pub and restaurant in Bengaluru has run into trouble again, after the Cubbon Park Police registered a suo-moto case for Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) violations.The pub has been booked under Sections 4 and 21 of COTPA for not having a designated zone within the restaurant for smoking.



One 8 Commune has faced actions in the past as well. An FIR was registered in June last year, for operating beyond the stipulated time.



The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike had also issued a notice to the restaurant in December for not obtaining an NOC from the Fire Department.



