Bengaluru-Kalaburagi Vande Bharat Train To Run Via Sri Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam

Bengaluru: The South Western Railway on Wednesday said that the Railway Board has approved the re-routing of Kalaburagi-SMVT Bengaluru-Kalaburagi Vande Bharat Express train via Sri Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam.

This announcement will introduce an additional stoppage at Prasanthi Nilayam and will come into effect on January 1, 2026 from Kalaburagi and January 2, 2026 from SMVT Bengaluru, it added.

The train will now run through this route to benefit pilgrims, devotees, and passengers travelling to and from the region, officials said.

According to an official statement, the timings for Train No 22231/22232 Kalaburagi-SMVT Bengaluru- Kalaburagi Vande Bharat Express have been revised.

"Train No 22231 Kalaburagi-SMVT Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will depart Kalaburagi at 6:10 hrs, instead of the earlier 5:15 hrs. En route, the train will arrive/depart at Yadgir at 6:48/6:50 hrs, Raichur at 7:38/7:40 hrs, Manthralayam Road at 7:58/8 hrs, Guntakal at 9/09:05 hrs, Anantapur at 10:03/10:05 hrs, followed by a newly added stoppage at Sri Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam at 11:00/11:02 hrs," it stated.

The South Western Railway stated that Train No. 22232 SMVT Bengaluru-Kalaburagi Vande Bharat Express will depart Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru at 14:40 hrs as before. From SMVT Bengaluru, the train will reach Yelahanka at 15:05/15:07 hrs.

A new scheduled halt at Sri Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam has been introduced at 16:23/16:25 hrs. The train will finally reach Kalaburagi at 22:45 hrs, earlier than the previous 23:30 hrs schedule, the statement added.