Bengaluru: Hubby kills wife and stuffs her body in a suitcase

BENGALURU: A suspected altercation between a couple led to the murder of the wife identified as Gauri Anil Sambrekar allegedly by her husband identified as Rakesh Rajendra Khedekar who later stuffed her body in a suitcase at their rented house in Dodda Kammanahalli in Bengaluru city on Thursday evening.

Initially, police were under the impression that a person might have died by hanging since the doors of the house were shut. On arrival at the spot based on a phone call to South-East police control room at around 5.30 pm, police opened the shut doors and discovered a suitcase in which the body of a woman identified as Gauri was stuffed in it and the suitcase was discovered in the bathroom of the house.

Police came across injury marks on the body of the woman. Deputy Commissioner of Police Sara Fatima told reporters the cause of alleged murder will be known only after autopsy and interrogation of the husband who was detained by police in Pune.

The DCP clarified that the body of the woman was intact, which was stuffed in a suitcase. The husband fled from Bengaluru before police tracked him down and located him in Pune. Pune police were alerted and he was detained.

The couple married two years back and belonged to Maharashtra. They moved to Bengaluru a month back and rented a house in Dodda Kamannahalli under Hulimavu police station limits.

He worked as a Project Manager at an Information Technology company in Bengaluru while Gauri was searching for a job before she was allegedly murdered by her husband. Hulimavu police have registered a case and investigations are on.