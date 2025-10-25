Kannada Actor Divya Suresh Rams Bike With Her Car

Bengaluru: Weeks after a hit-and-run incident left three people injured in Byatarayanapura, police on Friday said the vehicle involved was allegedly driven by Kannada actress Divya Suresh.

The accident occurred in the early hours of October 4, and the vehicle belonged to the actress, officials said.



According to police, Kiran G, along with his cousins Anusha and Anitha, was riding a motorcycle when it was allegedly struck by a speeding black car driven by an “unidentified” woman. The car fled the scene immediately after the collision.

