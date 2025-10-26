Bengaluru: Gram Panchayat Member Survives Attempt On His Life

BENGALURU: A gram panchayat member Saleem belonging to Islampur of Nelamangala taluk of Bengaluru Rural district escaped an attempt on his life after two unknown persons in front of his house on Sunday. Though he escaped the attempt, he sustained injury to his hand and was treated at a hospital in Nelamangala.

Sources said Saleem was standing outside his house in Islampur when he was attacked by motorbike-borne assailants. He is said to have ducked to escape from the attack but sustained injuries. The attackers fled from the spot. Nelamangala police have registered a case and investigations are on.