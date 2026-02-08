Bengaluru: FIR Filed After Pregnant Cat Shifted from Apartment

Bengaluru: An animal lover Harish and a resident of Vanashree Solitaire Apartment in HAL area filed a complaint with HAL police of Bengaluru city alleging illegal capture of a pregnant cat and later shifting it into an unknown location. The pregnant cat stayed at the apartment complex before it was caught illegally and Harish alleged that the cat was forcibly removed from the apartment premises.

Based on his complaint, HAL Police registered a First Information Report under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. In the FIR, apartment association president Sriram, security manager and 7 others have been named. Investigations are underway.

It is alleged the apartment management illegally caught the pregnant cat about a fortnight back and shifted the cat in an auto rickshaw. Some residents who fed and cared for the pregnant cat said the cat roamed in the apartment premises but never troubled anyone.

But, the pregnant cat has been caught and shifted with for no reason. The residents fear the safety of the pregnant cat. Meanwhile, HAL police registered a case and served notices of apartment association president Sriram and others.