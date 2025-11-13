Bengaluru Driver Held on Attempt-to-Murder Charge

BENGALURU: A 23-year-old Sukruth, a resident of Kodigehalli of Bengaluru city, was arrested by Sadashivanagar police on charge of attempt to murder after he allegedly dashed a car driven by him against a two-wheeler under Sadashivanagar traffic police station limits on October 26 night.

The car collision against a two-wheeler led to injuries mainly to two-persons traveling on the two-wheeler and the incident was caught on camera installed in the vicinity. The two-wheeler rider escaped with minor injuries while his wife was injured seriously.

It is said Sukruth was angered by constant honking by the two-wheeler rider and 'intentionally' collided with the car driven by him from behind which led to the persons travelling on a two-wheeler fell on the road.

The mother and her son sustained injuries and were found bleeding after the accident. With the help of passersby the injured persons were shifted to a nearby hospital and after treatment the injured persons- a mother and his son were discharged.

A day later, the injured woman complained of severe pain and was admitted to another hospital for treatment. A complaint was lodged at Sadashivanagar traffic station on October 28 before the case was transferred to Sadashiavanagar police on November 6. Police on verification of cctv footage came across the car which collided with the two-wheeler.

Police nabbed Sukruth on November 7 and his car was seized. During interrogation, the accused is said to have confessed to the collision. The accused has been remanded to judicial custody by a Court in Bengaluru.