Bengaluru Dermatologist Arrested For Asking Female Patient To Undress

BENGALURU: A Bengaluru based dermatologist Praveen (56) has been arrested by Ashok Nagar police on charge of demanding a 21-year-old female patient to undress before him at his clinic to undergo examination. The incident took place on Saturday.

According to the victim, she went to the dermatologist’s clinic with her father. While she went to seek medical advice from the dermatologist where she was asked to undress to subject herself for the thorough examination, besides, the doctor reportedly touched inappropriately.

The victim alleged the dermatologist hugged her forcibly and also kissed her. The dermatologist has been charged with inviting the victim to a hotel room to spend time with her. The woman brought the inappropriate behavior to the knowledge of her parents and she with her parents and neighbours staged a protest in front of the clinic belonging to the dermatologist.

On learning about the gathering of the public, jurisdictional police arrived at the place and calmed the situation before the dermatologist was secured by them. However, the dermatologist claimed the female patient misunderstood the treatment he suggested to her for skin problems.

Police have booked the dermatologist under sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and investigations are on. Meanwhile, the dermatologist has been remanded to judicial custody.