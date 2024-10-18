 Top
Bengaluru: Daily wage labourer from AP kills wife, another man

DC Web Desk
18 Oct 2024 12:17 PM GMT
The 35-year-old labourer then hanged himself, the sources said
Pulusu Golla allegedly killed his 33-year-old wife Lakshmi Golla and another person named Ganesh Kumar (20) with a log, suspecting her fidelity on Thursday, a police official said. — DC Image

Bengaluru: A labouruer from Andhra Pradesh allegedly killed his wife and another man before hanging himself at a building under construction at Konananakunte, police said.

“Pulusu Golla allegedly killed his 33-year-old wife Lakshmi Golla and another person named Ganesh Kumar (20) with a log, suspecting her fidelity on Thursday,” a police official said.

The 35-year-old then hanged himself, the sources said.

The three construction workers hailed from Andhra Pradesh.

