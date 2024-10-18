Bengaluru: Daily wage labourer from AP kills wife, another man

Bengaluru: A labouruer from Andhra Pradesh allegedly killed his wife and another man before hanging himself at a building under construction at Konananakunte, police said.



“Pulusu Golla allegedly killed his 33-year-old wife Lakshmi Golla and another person named Ganesh Kumar (20) with a log, suspecting her fidelity on Thursday,” a police official said.

The 35-year-old then hanged himself, the sources said.

The three construction workers hailed from Andhra Pradesh.