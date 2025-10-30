Bengaluru Civic Body Takes To “Intentional” Dumping Of Garbage In Front Of 218 Erring Residents

BENGALURU: Residents were taken in for surprise after officials from Greater Bengaluru Authority took to "intentional" dumping garbage collected from public spaces in front of erring citizens over dumping garbage in public spaces and collected penalties on the spot from erring persons. After collecting penalties, dumped garbage was cleared and residents were sensitised as well.

In one such "intentional" garbage case, a resident paid a penalty imposed on over dumping garbage in a public area. Prior to paying penalty imposed in him, the resident was approached by a marshal attached to GBA and asked to pay the penalty or else garbage would be dumped in front of his house at 3rd cross, Bhagyashree Royale Layout Rachenahalli behind Manyata Tech Park, Thanisandra.

The resident, without any idea of "intentional" garbage dumping, asked the Marshal to dump garbage in front of his house. Following his directions, personnel dumped garbage collected in an auto-tipper. Later the resident cleared the penalty on him and personnel cleared the dumped garbage.

After numerous appeals by officials concerned went in vain asking residents not to discard garbage in public spaces, the officials of Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) took to “intentional” dumping garbage collected from public spaces back to the door steps of erring residents in an initiative ‘Garbage Dumping Festival” launched in Bengaluru city on Thursday.

The drive aimed at deliberately dumping garbage in front of 218 households and penalties were collected from the erring amounting to Rs 2.80 lakh. After collecting penalties from the erring residents, the staff cleared the dumped garbage in front of the houses before senitising them on maintaining cleanliness in public.

The GBA officials stated the initiative was needed since some residents avoided handing over waste garbage to auto-tippers and instead dumped it late at nights on roads/empty plots. Awareness is being created among the residents by City Corporations to encourage them to hand over segregated dry/wet waste directly to the auto-tippers at designated collection times.

Chief Executive Officer of Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited Karegowda stated “Garbage was dumped in front of 218 houses to make them realize how it feels when garbage is dumped in public spaces affecting public hygiene/cleanliness.”