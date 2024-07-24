Bengaluru: Bike Thief Arrested After Using Money To Fund Friend's Wife's Cancer Treatment

Bengaluru: In a surprising incident, a fruit vendor turned bike thief used all his money to fund the cancer treatment of his friend's wife.



The accused, identified as Ashok, in a show of gratitude funded his friend's wife's treatment as the couple provided him shelter a few months ago after his wife deserted him for committing crimes.



Ashok would target KTM and Pulsar motorcycles from different parts of the city.

In Giri Nagar, Bengaluru, Ashok, and his accomplice Satish stole a bike from a software engineer. Bengaluru police discovered during their investigation into this case that Ashok had 15 complaints against him and is a persistent offender. He was released just a month ago from jail and was found guilty of another crime.



When questioned further, Ashok admitted to police that he used all his money from the bike theft for the treatment of his friend's wife, who has been suffering from breast cancer. Since the couple took care of him when his wife left him for committing crimes, he described it as an act of gratitude.

Bengaluru police were left in surprise by his revelation.

In the meantime, Satish, the second accused, has more than 40 cases against him, including robbery and murder. He is also a habitual offender. The duo sells stolen bikes in different parts of the city and ten stolen bikes were found to be in their possession by the police.