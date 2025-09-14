Bengaluru Auto Driver Helps Passenger Trace Lost AirPods Worth Rs 20,000

Bengaluru: A simple ride home turned into a 90-minute adventure for Palak Malhotra, a Bengaluru-based marketer, after she accidentally dropped her AirPods in an autorickshaw.

Malhotra realised the AirPods were missing only after reaching home a few days ago. She first called her gym and checked with the auto driver through Rapido's platform, but he said he couldn't find anything. Using Apple's 'Find My' feature, she saw the AirPods were moving across HSR Layout.

"I booked another Rapido ride and explained the situation to the new driver, Darshan," Malhotra told PTI on Sunday. He agreed to help and drove her to three different locations, following the AirPods' signal,

"When I was ready to give up, Darshan told me, 'You can't go home without finding them. 'He took it as his own mission," Malhotra said. Finally, they found that the AirPods were picked up by another passenger who had taken the earlier ride. At first, he got angry when confronted, but after Darshan warned that the police could get involved, he returned them.

Malhotra was moved by Darshan's kindness. Over tea, he told her that he is a B.Com graduate, driving his father's auto to save money for his MBA. "I have ideas but no money. After my MBA, maybe someone will support me," he said.

Sharing the story on X, Malhotra wrote that Darshan drove her around for over 1.5 hours to help her recover the AirPods worth Rs 20,000. Rapido responded to her post, saying, "Thank you for sharing such a heartwarming story, Palak. We will be rewarding the captain for this thoughtful gesture." Malhotra said what could have been a frustrating evening turned into a feel-good experience due to Darshan's determination.