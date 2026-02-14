Bengaluru Advocate Suspects 'Vehicles Fitness Certificates’ Scam In Karnataka, Demands Inquiry

BENGALURU: A Bengaluru based advocate S. Nataraja Sharma sought a high-level inquiry into the issuance of Fitness Certificates by Inspectors of Motor Vehicles (IMV) for about 10000 out-of-the State vehicles mainly belonging to Maharashtra, Gujarat and Kerala without proper physical examination in a short span of time.

The advocate representing Karnataka Private Bus Owners Association alleged as many as 10,000 vehicles belonging to other States were issued physical fitness certificates by Inspectors of Motor Vehicles namely Nissar Ahmed, a senior IMV of Bengaluru Central RTO, A.A. Khan, H.M. Manjunath and Narasimha Reddy, all Inspectors of Motor Vehicles from August, 2025 to January, 2026.

While, a physical inspection is required under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, the advocate alleged that issuance of Fitness Certificates by Inspectors of Motor Vehicles is mandatory but these Inspectors of Motor Vehicles allegedly issued issued fitness certificates mechanically without a physical examination of the vehicles.

“The sheer volume of certifications attributed predominantly to a single officer raises serious doubts as to whether proper physical examinations of vehicles, brake testing, emission verification, structured compliance, safety equipment checks and other statutory requirements were actually conducted,” the advocate suspected in a memorandum submitted to Karnataka State Transport Commissioner, Bengaluru.

In support of his allegations against IMVs, Nataraja Sharma attached month-wise details of Fitness Certificates issued by Nissar Ahmed, A.A. Khan, H.M. Manjunath and Narasimha Reddy.

As per the advocate, Nissar Ahmed issued 646 FCs in August 2025 and out of it, as many as 636 vehicles belonged to Maharashtra and Gujarat. A.A. Khan issued FC for 10 out-of-the State vehicles. Continuing, the advocate said a total of 1,168 vehicles were issued FCs in September, 2025, and about 1,149 vehicles belonged to Maharashtra and Gujarat. He furnished details of FCs issued in October, November, December (2025) and also January, 2026 by these four IMVs.