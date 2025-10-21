Bengaluru: 3 Held For Brandishing Weapons In Public

BENGALURU: Three persons have been arrested by Hennur police of Bengaluru while search is on for two others accused brandishing weapons in full public glare near Doddaramanna and Chikkanna Layouts under Hennur police station limits on Sunday night. Apart from brandishing weapons in public, the 5 accused alleged to have threatened the residents reportedly after an argument with a person.

Police arrested the 3 accused and their identities have been stated as Ameen Sharif (24), Syed Arbaaz (20) and Syed Khader (21). Two others involved in brandishing weapons are said to be absconding. The accused persons were reportedly under the influence of drugs and alcohol when they went on displaying weapons in public.

A video clip of the youths displaying weapons was caught on camera by a resident and went viral. Swinging into action, police arrested the 3 accused and booked them under various provisions Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and including Arms Act.

Residents demand the police to intensify their night patrolling to curb rowdy elements and to maintain peace and tranquility in the region.