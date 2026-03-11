Belagavi: Woman Held For Luring Men Through Social Media, Robbing Them In Lodges

Belagavi: A 33-year-old woman who allegedly lured men through social media, took them to lodges and decamped with their belongings has been arrested by Tilakwadi police.

The accused has been identified as Deepa Mahaling Avatagi (33), a native of Bagalkot district who is currently residing in Sankeshwar town of Hukkeri taluk.

Explaining the modus operandi, City Police Commissioner Bhushan Gulabrao Borase told reporters that Shivanand, the accomplice of Deepa identified potential targets through social media or in public places. He would share the contact details of the targets with the woman, who would then initiate conversations with them online.

“She would befriend the targets through messages and sometimes engage them in explicit chats before inviting them to a lodge. Once the victim entered the room, she would ask them to freshen up and then lock the door from outside before fleeing with their belongings,” the commissioner said.

Valuables worth about Rs 32.86 lakh have been recovered from her possession, including 11 mobile phones, a tablet, Rs 14,000 in cash and two cars have been seized.

The woman’s accomplice, Shivanand alias Vinod Shankrayya Matapati, a resident of Sankeshwar, is currently absconding and efforts are on to trace him.

A case was filed against her in May 2025 since when the police were in search of her. Meanwhile another complaint was filed against her in January 2026.

Police also cautioned people against interacting with unknown persons on social media or responding to offers of escort services, noting that such encounters could lead to theft or misuse of private moments through hidden cameras.