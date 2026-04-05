Belagavi: Woman Confined And Tortured At Home Rescued By Akka Pade

BELAGAVI: A woman, allegedly confined and subjected to mental and physical abuse by her husband, was rescued by the ‘Akka Pade’ of the Belagavi City Police from a house in Tilakwadi following a distress alert from Delhi.

Police said the information was received through a phone call, prompting immediate action. Based on the alert, Police Inspector DP Nimbalkar of the Women Police Station was instructed to initiate immediate action. Following this, the ‘Akka Squad’—a special unit working in Belagavi city—was directed to rush to the spot and ensure the safety of the victim.

The team promptly reached the residence, gained access by opening the locked door, and rescued the woman along with her two children. They were provided with necessary medical care, protection, and shelter.

The victims were provided medical attention, protection, and temporary shelter. Based on the woman’s complaint, a case has been registered against her husband at the Women's Police Station. The accused has been taken into custody and is being questioned.

Police said the woman and her children were later sent to her parental home in Delhi by flight to ensure their safety.