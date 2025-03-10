 Top
Belagavi: Two killed 3 injured as sugar laden truck overturns

Karnataka
Gururaj A Paniyadi
10 March 2025 3:58 PM IST

Unable to find a bus from Hoolageri on Sunday night, they hitched a ride in the sugar-laden truck.— Representational Imge/DC

Belagavi: Two people were killed and three others injured after a truck carrying sugar bags overturned near Mudakavi, about 120 km from Belagavi district headquarters, on Monday.

Officials told Deccan Chronicle that five people were traveling back from Bagalkot to their village in Halagatti in Belagavi district. Unable to find a bus from Hoolageri on Sunday night, they hitched a ride in the sugar-laden truck.

The truck, transporting sugar from Badami to Ramadurga, overturned after the driver lost control on a curve near Mudakavi, about 10 km from their village.

The accident resulted in the death of Balappa Mudakavi (28) and Yallavva (35), while three others suffered injuries.

Police officials rushed to the scene, and an investigation has been launched. A case has been registered at the local police station.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Belagavi district 
India Southern States Karnataka Belagavi 
Gururaj A Paniyadi
About the AuthorGururaj A Paniyadi
Principal Correspondent with Deccan Chronicle, specializes in covering Coastal and North Karnataka districts. His expertise lies in Political Analysis, and he holds a profound interest in human interest stories, history and culture. Offering extensive coverage, Gururaj explores various facets, including politics, environment, archaeology, civic issues, education as well as crime.

