Belagavi: Two Held For Raping Teen

Karnataka
2 Dec 2025 11:46 PM IST

According to police, one of the accused allegedly raped the girl in a sugarcane field, while the other has been accused of abetment

Speaking to reporters at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday, District Superintendent of Police Dr Bhimashankar Guled said the arrests were based on the girl’s complaint. — Representational Image/DC

Belagavi: Police have arrested two persons in connection with a rape case reported under the Mudalagi police station limits.

While the incident occurred last week, the 13 year old girl is said to have filed a complaint on December 1, after which police took swift action and arrested the two accused. The arrested men have been identified as Manikantha and Eeranna.

Speaking to reporters at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday, District Superintendent of Police Dr Bhimashankar Guled said the arrests were based on the girl’s complaint.

“The girl has recorded her statement before a woman police officer,” he added.

Gururaj A Paniyadi
