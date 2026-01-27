Belagavi Police Launch Locked House Beat System to Prevent Thefts

Belagavi: In a bid to prevent house thefts, the Belagavi City Police have launched a new initiative called the ‘Locked House Beat System’, under which police personnel will keep a special watch on houses that remain locked when residents travel out of the city.

Citizens have been requested to share their house address, location pin and the duration of their absence via WhatsApp with the City Police Control Room.

Belagavi City Police Commissioner Bhushan Gulabrao Borase said that the information provided by residents would be kept strictly confidential and shared only with the beat staff of the concerned area during night duty.

As part of the system, night patrol staff will visit the locked houses at least twice between 1 am and 5 am, a period considered most vulnerable to thefts.

The police have appealed to the public to make use of the facility to help prevent burglaries in the city.