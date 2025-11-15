Belagavi: Minister Khandre Orders Probe Into Death Of Blackbucks At Zoo

BELAGAVI: Expressing concern over the unnatural death of about 28 blackbucks at Kittur Rani Chennamma Mini Zoo in Bhutaramanahatti of Belagavi district, Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre has has ordered an investigation into the incident.

While eight blackbucks died on Thursday, another 20 died on Saturday, raising alarm.

He has directed the formation of an expert committee to investigate whether the deer died due to contaminated water or food, or if the disease may have spread from cats or other domestic animals. Appropriate action must be taken based on the committee’s findings, he said.

As the preliminary reports indicate infectious disease as the reason for the death of blackbucks, the minister has instructed officials to take all precautionary measures to ensure that the infection does not spread to any other animals in the zoo.

Calling the deaths of animals inside a zoo a matter of serious concern, Minister Khandre has ordered officials to ensure that such incidents do not recur. He has also directed that, if any staff negligence is found, strict action should be taken as per rules.

The Kittur Rani Chennamma Mini Zoo housed 38 blackbucks. The animals were between four and six years old.

According to sources, post-mortem examinations have been conducted on 25 of the 28 dead blackbucks, while the remaining three carcasses have been preserved for examination by experts from Bannerghatta Biological Park.

The zoo authorities added that the other 10 blackbucks in the enclosure are healthy and active.