Belagavi CWC meet resolves to strengthen party, launch massive political campaign

Belagavi: The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held in Belagavi on Thursday, as part of the centenary celebration of the historic 1924 Belagavi Congress Session, passed two major resolutions aimed at strengthening the party and launching a massive political campaign.

The CWC also reiterated the demand for the Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s resignation as well as for an apology to the nation from him on his recent statement about Ambedkar in the Parliament.

The key resolutions include an Organizational Revamping Program set to start immediately and a 13-month-long nationwide campaign titled “Jai Bapu-Jai Bhim-Jai Samvidhan Abhiyan,” which will run from booth level to the national stage. The campaign will also feature an AICC session scheduled in Gujarat in April 2025.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal announced that 2025 would be dedicated to an extensive reorganization of the party.

“The year 2025 will mark the Organizational Revamping Program (Sangathan Srijan Karyakram) for the Congress. We will evaluate leadership accountability at every level—from booths to the top leadership. There will be a thorough assessment of capabilities, and we will implement a comprehensive overhaul of our organization,” Venugopal stated.

Speaking about the other resolution, Venugopal revealed plans for an expansive 13-month campaign starting December 27, 2024, and culminating on January 26, 2026.

“Drawing inspiration from this centenary session, ‘Jai Bapu-Jai Bhim-Jai Samvidhan Abhiyan’ — a grassroots-to-national-level campaign will be launched. It will include padayatras, public meetings, seminars, and rallies at village, block, district, and state levels,” he explained.

Venugopal emphasized that the campaign would address several pressing issues.

“This campaign will highlight the attacks on the Constitution, degradation of its values, and the everyday struggles of the common man, including price rise and corruption. It will be one of the most extensive political campaigns undertaken by a party,” he added.

As part of the campaign, the Congress will hold an AICC delegates’ conference in Gujarat, the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi, in April 2025. Venugopal said, “Mahatma Gandhi spoke of love and affection towards the community. This country still needs that spirit. During the CWC meeting, more than 50 leaders engaged in detailed discussions, culminating in these two resolutions.”

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge posted the details of the meeting on his X account.

"Indian National Congress will launch the Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan Abhiyan, beginning with a rally in Belagavi on December 27th and culminating in a rally at Mhow on January 26th, 2025, commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Constitution coming into force and the founding of our Republic," the post stated.

"During this month, rallies and marches will be organized in every block, district, and state as well. Given the urgency of the need to preserve, protect, and promote the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, as well as that of the Constitution, this movement will extend beyond January 26th, 2025, as well. Between January 26, 2025 and January 26, 2026, the Indian National Congress will launch a massive, nationwide public outreach campaign called the Samvidhan Bachao Rashtriya Padayatra in which all leaders will participate. This Padayatra will be from village to village, township to township in the form of a relay. The details will be announced shortly. Finally, an AICC session will be held in Gujarat in the first half of April 2025," it added.

The CWC reiterated the demand for the Union Home Minister’s resignation as well as for an apology to the nation from him on his statement about Ambedkar.

The CWC also took up the issue of what it defined as the degradation of democracy stating that institutions such as the judiciary, the Election Commission, and the media have been politicized through executive pressure and Parliament gutted, as shown by the unprecedented obstruction of its proceedings by the treasury benches in the recently concluded Winter Session of 2024.

The CWC condemned the Centre's amendment to the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961.

The meeting expressed concern over increased attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, urging the Union Government to work with Bangladesh's Interim Government to ensure their safety.

It also criticized the External Affairs Minister's announcement on disengagement in Ladakh, stating it falls short of restoring the April 2020 status quo and demanded a full discussion in Parliament on the LAC situation.

Domestically, the CWC highlighted rising communal and ethnic hatred targeting minorities, with reference to incidents in Manipur and Sambhal, and condemned the suppression of Congress-led protests in BJP-ruled states like Assam and Uttar Pradesh.

The committee demanded a socio-economic caste census, income support for the poor, tax relief for the middle class, and immediate corrective measures in agriculture, including a legal guarantee for MSP at 50 percent above the cost of cultivation. It also called for increased funding for MGNREGA, with wages raised to Rs 400 per day.