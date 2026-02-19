Belagavi: Car Driver Arrested In Connection With Fatal Accident

Belagavi: A man who allegedly caused the death of a motorcyclist while driving under the influence of alcohol has been arrested by Hirebagewadi police, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on the morning of February 11 near Halaga on NH-48, when a car rammed into a motorcycle. The rider, Devendra Mangoo Chaugule (58) of Sai Nagar, Bastawad, suffered serious injuries and was shifted to BIMS Hospital, where he succumbed on February 12.

The police registered a case under Sections 281 and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and Sections 134 read with 187 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The accused, identified as Prasad Ranganath Marla, a resident of Maryhill in Mangaluru and presently staying at Pune, was immediately traced after the incident and taken into custody along with the car. Police said he had fled the spot without stopping the vehicle after the accident.

A breath analyser test and medical examination conducted at the Hirebagewadi Community Health Centre confirmed that the accused was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. As his act amounted to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, police obtained court permission to invoke Section 105 of BNS, 2023, and added it to the case.

Belagavi City Police Commissioner Bhushan Gulabrao Borase commended Hirebagewadi police inspector Sundresh K Holennavar and his team, along with highway patrolling staff, for promptly tracing the accused and seizing the vehicle.