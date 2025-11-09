Belagavi Cane Protest Ends After Rs.3,300 Price Order

Belagavi: The sugarcane growers’ protest at Gurlapur Circle in Belagavi district, which had been continuing since October 30, demanding a hike in sugarcane price, came to an end on Saturday after Sugar Minister Shivananda Patil personally handed over the government’s order.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had on November 7 announced an increase in the price of sugarcane to Rs 3,300 per tonne. Minister Shivananda Patil, who had visited the protest site to pacify the protestors on November 6, had assured the farmers that the government’s decision would be announced at Gurlapur Cross by November 8 evening. Fulfilling his promise, he arrived at the protest site around 3 pm on Saturday and handed over the official order copy to the farmers.

“I am handing over the order copy today. This is my duty, and I have kept my word,” the minister said, while also elaborating on the state government’s efforts regarding the sugarcane issue.

The farmers, overjoyed with the announcement, showered flowers on the minister and celebrated the moment by calling off their protest.

Speaking to reporters, farmers’ leader Choonappa Poojar said, “We have withdrawn our protest as our demand has been met.” However, he urged the Union Government and Union Minister of Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi to revise the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) based on a 9.5 percent recovery rate and warned of a protest if the demand is not fulfilled.

Another farmers’ leader, Shashikanth Guruji, recalled the various phases of their struggle and lauded the farmers for maintaining peace and unity throughout the agitation.