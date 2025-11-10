Belagavi: BJP’s Jolle, Congress’ Kage Share Top DCC Bank Posts

BELAGAVI: In the much-anticipated election to the Belagavi District Central Cooperative (DCC) Bank, former BJP MP Annasaheb Jolle has been elected as President, while Kagwad Congress MLA Raju Kage has been chosen as Vice President.

District In-charge Minister Satish Jarkiholi said the appointments were made unanimously with the cooperation of all members.

“As expected, we have chosen an experienced hand in the cooperative sector — Annasaheb Jolle — as President and MLA Raju Kage as Vice President. The decision was taken in the interest of the bank’s growth,” he said.

Jarkiholi explained that the leadership arrangement would function on a rotation basis — with BJP holding the president’s post and Congress the vice-president’s post for the first 30 months, after which the roles would be interchanged. “There is no politics in this. This formula has been adopted purely for the development of the DCC Bank. Similar was the case earlier too,” he added.

Lauding Jolle’s experience, Balachandra Jarkiholi, president of the Belagavi Milk Union and senior BJP leader, said, “Annasaheb Jolle is an economist, and under his leadership, the bank’s deposits — currently at Rs 6,500 crore — will rise to Rs 10,000 crore, taking it to the number one position in the state.”

Expressing gratitude, Annasaheb Jolle said the Jarkiholi brothers had stood by their word in supporting his candidature. “I thank them and all the directors for their trust. We will work to make this bank a model institution and take it to the top in Karnataka,” he said.

Jolle added that the bank would extend loans to all sectors, including farmers, and announced that the DCC Bank will celebrate its centenary year this year, marking a new chapter in its history.