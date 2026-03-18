Belagavi: 495 Fake Rs 500 Notes Seized, Four Held

Belagavi: Officials of the Market police station have arrested four persons for allegedly attempting to circulate counterfeit currency notes and seized fake notes along with a car and mobile phones from their possession.

City Police Commissioner Bhushan Gulabrao Borase said that the accused have been identified as Mohammed Arbaaz (21) of South Goa, Rupesh Hanumant Wakode (26) of Canacona in Goa, Mohammed Husain Bakshi (23) of Margao in South Goa, and Shravan Kumar (25) from Begusarai district in Bihar.

The four had allegedly purchased goods at a shop on Khade Bazaar Road and paid using Rs 500 denomination notes. The shopkeeper, suspecting the notes to be fake, alerted the police.

Acting swiftly on the tip-off, Market Police officials rushed to the spot and apprehended the accused. During questioning, the accused allegedly admitted that they had come to circulate counterfeit notes in the city.

Police said they seized 495 counterfeit Rs 500 notes from the accused. In addition, four mobile phones and a Maruti Suzuki Celerio car, believed to have been used in the offence, were also confiscated.

A case has been registered at the Market Police Station under Sections 179, 180, 318($) and 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is in progress.

City Police Commissioner has appreciated the prompt action taken by the Market police team led by Inspector JM Kalimirchi.