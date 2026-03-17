Battle For Bagalkot: Congress Tussles With Family Claims

BAGALKOT: With about 22 days left for polling, political activity in Bagalkot has intensified, but both the Congress and the BJP appear to be racing against time to firm up their candidates and kickstart full-fledged campaigns for the April 9 by-election.

The bypoll, necessitated by the death of sitting MLA HY Meti, has placed the ruling Congress in a particularly delicate position. While sympathy for the late leader could work in its favour, the party is battling with a complex internal contest over ticket allocation, especially within Meti’s family.

Three members of the family — sons Mallikarjun and Umesh, and daughter Mahadevi — are said to be in the fray, each expressing hope of getting the party ticket. What complicates matters further is that none of them were particularly very active in electoral politics during Meti’s tenure, according to party insiders. In contrast, another daughter, Bayakka, who had a more visible political presence and even served as Zilla Panchayat president, has chosen to stay out of the race.

Sources indicate that both Mallikarjun and Umesh enjoy some support within the party structure. However, Mahadevi’s public assertion that she may contest even without a Congress ticket has raised concerns of potential dissent — a risk the party can ill afford in a crucial by-election.

Recognising the urgency, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has stepped in to defuse tensions. He has convened a meeting with Meti’s children in Bengaluru on Wednesday morning, employing his longstanding association with the family that dates back to their days in the Janata Dal (Secular). Party leaders remain hopeful that a consensus candidate will emerge soon as it is drawing from recent experience.

During the Shiggaon bypoll, Siddaramaiah had successfully contained rebellion after Syed Azempeer Khadri, a contender for the party ticket, expressed unhappiness over the candidature of Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan. The Congress party went on to secure a win, defeating former CM Basavaraj Bommai’s son Bharath Bommai — a precedent the leadership may hope to replicate in Bagalkot.

Adding another layer to the Congress calculations is the possible entry of former minister Ajay Sarnaik, whose name is also doing the rounds. The party is expected to finalise its candidate within the next couple of days, ahead of the March 23 nomination deadline.

On the other side, the BJP appears to be leaning towards experience and electoral track record. Former MLA Veeranna Charantimath has emerged as a strong contender.

He had previously won the seat three times and even defeated Meti. His familiarity with the constituency and past success could make him a formidable candidate.

The name of former MLA Pralhad Pujari is also making rounds.

The Congress party is focused on managing internal equations and consolidating its base. However, the BJP is eager to make the best use of any cracks and field a candidate capable of converting them into electoral gains.