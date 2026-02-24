Basavaraj Bommai Questions Siddaramaiah’s Claim Of Political Injustice

Haveri: Haveri MP and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday took strong exception to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s claim that he was being politically wronged, saying it was ironic for a leader who had enjoyed power for the longest period in the state to speak of injustice.

Speaking to reporters in Haveri, Bommai said Siddaramaiah himself had claimed that his political growth was not being tolerated.

“He has surpassed the tenure record of Devaraj Urs and has ruled for seven years. If a person who has been Chief Minister for the longest time says he has been treated unfairly, what does that mean?” Bommai asked.

He said Siddaramaiah must account for what he had done for backward classes and Scheduled Castes during his tenure. “He is in a position where he must answer. The people have the right to know what he has delivered for these communities,” Bommai said.

The former Chief Minister also criticised the Congress for mere rhetoric over appointing a Scheduled Caste leader as Chief Minister.

He pointed out that leaders such as Siddaramaiah and Mahadevappa had entered the Congress from outside, while stalwarts like Basavalingappa, Ranganath and Mallikarjun Kharge had stood by the party for decades.

“Dalits have supported the Congress for 75 years. A party that is indebted to Dalits must make a Dalit the Chief Minister. If there is real political commitment, the Congress must give Dalits their rightful place. It is not charity,” he said.

“They are attempting to mislead Dalits by making empty promises instead of giving them their due,” he added.