Bangaru Hanumantha and E Annapoorna File Initial Nominations for Sandur By-Election

Ballari: Bangaru Hanumantha of the BJP and E Annapoorna of the Congress filed their initial nominations for the upcoming Sandur by-election on Wednesday.

According to sources, both leaders chose this day for filing as it was considered auspicious. However, their official nominations, accompanied by senior party leaders and a grand procession, are expected to take place on Thursday or Friday.

The last date for submitting nominations is Friday, October 25.

E Annapoorna, wife of MP E Tukaram, has emerged as the Congress candidate. Tukaram, a four-term MLA from Sandur since 2008, vacated the seat after his election to Parliament earlier this year. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed Annapoorna’s candidacy in a post on X, adding that the party’s candidates for Shiggaon and Channapatna would be announced shortly.

The by-election for Sandur, Shiggaon, and Channapatna is scheduled for November 13. The result will be declared on Nov 23.