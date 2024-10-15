Bangalore airport to introduce air taxis for passengers

Bangalore: Here’s some good news for the air passengers going to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) without facing the city’s traffic jams as they can hope for electric flying taxis.



Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BLR Airport) and Sarla Aviation have signed a statement of collaboration to explore innovative and sustainable air mobility solutions. This partnership marks a new chapter in our commitment to Advanced Air Mobility solutions developed right here in Karnataka.”

“Together, we are pioneering the development of new operational models for seven-seater eVOTL aircraft, aiming to revolutionise the reach and accessibility of air travel. This initiative is much more than adopting new technology, it’s about creating a future that is cleaner and faster where advanced mobility is not just a concept but a reality,” BLR airport tweeted.

The collaboration between Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) and Sarla Aviation was aimed at introducing electric flying taxis for the convenience of air passengers and to reach the airport on time without getting stuck in Bangalore’s traffic jams.

The move was expected to reduce travel time from the airport and other crucial destinations within Bengaluru, Electronics City and the other areas.